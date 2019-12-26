Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

JAGX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.