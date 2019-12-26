BidaskClub Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

