OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 707,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
