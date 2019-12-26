OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 707,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

