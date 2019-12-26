Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,444 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. KBC Group NV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
