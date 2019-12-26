Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,444 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. KBC Group NV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

