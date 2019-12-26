Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE FICO opened at $375.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.78. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $172.44 and a 1 year high of $377.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

