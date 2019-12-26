Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

EVK stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

