Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson increased their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.