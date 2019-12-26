Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LILAK. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,853.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

