Janine Pelosi Sells 13,046 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04.

On Monday, November 25th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $898,999.86.

On Monday, October 28th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $911,784.94.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $407,510.92.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.