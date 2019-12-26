Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total value of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total transaction of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00.

CNQ opened at C$41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$30.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

