Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sarah A. O’dowd Sells 3,831 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lam Research stock opened at $294.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

