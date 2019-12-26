Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Sells 10,645 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE IR opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.