Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Sells 10,645 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE IR opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.
About Ingersoll-Rand
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
