Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,422 Shares

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total transaction of $1,275,175.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,004,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,326,623.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $151.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 39.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Morningstar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

