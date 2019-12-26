Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 13,661 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRU opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $87.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,271,000 after buying an additional 1,931,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $75,287,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $64,321,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 684,297 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,636 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

