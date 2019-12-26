Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Sells $846,672.68 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COF stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

