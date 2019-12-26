Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

