Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

LVGO opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

