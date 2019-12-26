Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

MBCN stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $171.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.