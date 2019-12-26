Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

