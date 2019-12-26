NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $393.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NN will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 40.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

