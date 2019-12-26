ValuEngine Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNRO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Monro by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

