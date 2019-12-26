Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

