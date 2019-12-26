Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.
NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
