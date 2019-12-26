Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEPT. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
NEPT stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
