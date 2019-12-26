Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEPT. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NEPT stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 187.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

