Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Nova Lifestyle stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 35.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Nova Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.38%.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

