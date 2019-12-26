Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $333.20 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.31 and its 200 day moving average is $310.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

