ValuEngine Lowers Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Hold

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,506. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.