Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tredegar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tredegar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tredegar by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tredegar by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $253.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

