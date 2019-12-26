Millennium Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cortexyme worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,428,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

