Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $188.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $188.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

