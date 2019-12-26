42,618 Shares in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pioneer Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.