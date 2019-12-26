Millennium Management LLC Sells 952,240 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 59.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

