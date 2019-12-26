Millennium Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,941 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,276,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,643,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,675,000 after acquiring an additional 190,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

