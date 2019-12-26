Millennium Management LLC Sells 26,399 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,934,000 after buying an additional 156,031 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $359,764.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

