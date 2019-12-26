New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEWR opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -219.10 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.