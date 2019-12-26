Millennium Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,821 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CTS worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 160.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CTS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CTS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CTS’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

