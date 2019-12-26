Millennium Management LLC Sells 532,761 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.