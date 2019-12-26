Millennium Management LLC Invests $576,000 in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 9F in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.62 price objective for the company.

Get 9F alerts:

JFU opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. 9F Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

9F (NYSE:JFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $11.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.