Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Old Point Financial worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.