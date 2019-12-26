Millennium Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

