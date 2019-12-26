Millennium Management LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,055,076 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Culp worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.61. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.