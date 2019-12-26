Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.99. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 232.84%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,277.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

