Millennium Management LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock worth $4,043,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

