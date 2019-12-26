Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

AMBC stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $987.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

