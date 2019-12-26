Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,601 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 194.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

