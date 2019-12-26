Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,319 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of Fortress Biotech worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.