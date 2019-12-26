Millennium Management LLC Invests $588,000 in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Exagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

