Millennium Management LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of EZCORP worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZPW opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

