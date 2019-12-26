Millennium Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 640.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

