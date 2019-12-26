Millennium Management LLC Sells 485,666 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boingo Wireless worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

