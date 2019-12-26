Millennium Management LLC Sells 321,091 Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of 111 worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 111 by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. 111 Inc – has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $419.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that 111 Inc – will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 111 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

111 Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

